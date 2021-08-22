August 22, 2021
How to Watch AS Roma vs Fiorentina in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italian Serie A is getting underway with A.S. Roma and Fiorentina facing off for their first match of the season Sunday.
Serie A squads A.S. Roma and Fiorentina both look to improve off of their 2020 campaigns. A.S. Roma finished 18-8-12 in seventh place, while Fiorentina finished 9-13-16 in thirteenth place.

A.S. Roma brought over Tammy Abraham from EPL heavyweight Chelsea. Meanwhile, they also ended up losing quite the set of talent. Fiorentina seemed to only bring on Kévin Malcuit from Napoli.

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV Canada

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams last played in March of 2021. That match ended in a 2-1 win for A.S. Roma, but the final score is a bit misleading. Fiorentina only saw a point in this match because of an own goal scored in the 60th minute by Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola. 

In the last six matchups between the two sides, A.S. Roma leads the record 4-1-1. Fiorentina would love to come in and upset Roma in the first matchup of the season. For that to happen, Dušan Vlahović is going to have to at least put one goal on the board.

This showdown is bound to be a great match. Fiorentina has some great moments last season like the upset of Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, but it will be in for a tough opening matchup as A.S. Roma looks to climb the ranks of Serie A and compete this year with Inter, AC Milan and Juventus.

