AC Milan is enjoying a Serie A revival of epic proportions ahead of a tricky looking trip to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side on Sunday.

A clash of Italian colossi takes place at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday as AS Roma look to set a new standard and become the first Serie A team to defeat AC Milan this term.

The Rossoneri are holding their own alongside Napoli at the Serie A summit entering Week 11, but Jose Mourinho’s Giallorossi have a vision of their own as they seek to climb from fourth.

How to Watch: AS Roma vs. AC Milan Today

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Domestic consistency has been key for Milan in its unbeaten start to the league campaign, with its only dropped points to date coming as a result of its 1-1 draw at Juventus in September.

Manager Stefano Pioli has continued the Rossoneri’s momentum after setting the wheels in motion last season, most recently defeating Torino 1-0 at the San Siro.

The Champions League has been a different story altogether after losing their first three group games against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Porto in the past six weeks.

Mourinho knows all about continental calamity after Roma surrendered 6-1 to Norway’s Bodø/Glimt, though the capital club has since drawn away to leaders Napoli and defeated Cagliari 2-1.

‘The Special One’ was absent against the latter after being sent off in the stalemate with Napoli, but he’ll resume his usual spot in the Stadio Olimpico dugout when Milan comes to visit.

Despite the nine-point gap currently separating the pair, Roma has scored just five goals fewer than their upcoming guests while conceding just one more of its own.

Those narrow margins suggest Mourinho is on the cusp of realizing something special at Roma, who is looking to finish among Italy’s top four for the first time since 2018.

AS Roma will have to end a three-match winless run against Milan in order to boost their chances come Sunday, just eight months after Pioli’s side picked up a 2-1 victory in the same fixture.