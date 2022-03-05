How to Watch AS Roma vs. Atalanta

AS Roma is just one spot behind Atalanta in the Serie A standings, separated by three points. While the visitors do have a game in hand, Saturday's match is a great opportunity for José Mourinho's men to make some ground in the table as they set their sights on a top-four finish, which would grant them a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

Mourinho will have to watch the match from the stands as he is serving the second of his two-match suspension for insulting the referee after the 2-2 draw at home to Hellas Verona on Matchday 26.

In Roma's most recent match, the first with Mourinho not on the sideline, the team just barely grinded out a 1-0 away victory at Spezia, thanks to a 99th-minute penalty kick that was put away by Tammy Abraham. The English forward, and Roma's leading goalscorer, is now on 12 goals this season.

Atalanta has remained unbeaten in their seven most recent away matches against AS Roma in Serie A (3W-4D). The team is coming off of a dominant 4-0 home win over Sampdoria, where goals from Mario Pasalic, Teun Koopmeiners (2) and Aleksei Miranchuk helped give Gian Piero Gasperini's men all three points.

