João Pedro and Cagliari look to pull themselves up from relegation territory with a huge upset win against Tammy Abraham and A.S. Roma.

A.S. Roma is 10-9-2 on the season with 32 points and a positive goal differential of seven. They are 2-1-2 in their last five games, but they do bring a two-game losing streak into this match after losing to Milan and Juventus.

Cagliari is currently up for relegation with a 3-11-7 record and only 16 points with a negative goal differential of 21. They are desperately trying to drag themselves out of relegation territory. They are one point behind Venezia.

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Cagliari Today:



Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

A.S. Roma's leading scorer is forward Tammy Abraham who has eight goals and three assists on 23 shots on goal. He is followed closely by midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who has six goals and four assists on 15 shots on goal.

Cagliari is led in goal scoring by João Pedro. He is the games leading scorer with nine goals and four assists on 24 shots on goal. The next closest scorer on the team only has four goals.

Roma is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -275. Cagliari's money line is +700. The total projected goals scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

