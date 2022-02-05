Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Roma, clinging onto a Europa League spot, takes on lowly Genoa on Saturday in an important Serie A matchup.

As they enter today's match against Genoa, AS Roma are just barely hanging onto a spot to compete internationally in Europe next season as members of the Europa League, currently sitting in sixth with 38 points through 23 matches. Seventh-place Fiorentina are just two points behind at 36, making today's match for AS Roma vital.

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Genoa in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the AS Roma vs. Genoa in Canada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They face a struggling Genoa side today, one that is currently in the relegation zone at 19th in Serie A with 13 points in 23 matches, five fewer than 17th-place Venezia and safety to continue in Serie A next season.

Roma enters the matchup in good form, having won their last two matches, including, most recently, defeating Empoli 4-2 on Jan. 23 behind goals by Sergio Oliveria (35') and Nicolo Zaniplo (37') and a brace by Tammy Abraham (24', 33').

Genoa, meanwhile, was able to earn a draw in their most recent showing, tying with Udinese 0-0. However, in that match, Genoa's Andrea Cambiaso was red-carded in the 79th minute, rendering him unavailable for today's match against Roma.

This will be the second matchup between these two clubs this season, with the previous one taking place on Nov. 21 with Roma coming out victorious 2-0 behind a brace by Felix Afena-Gyan (82', 90+4'). 

To catch what should be an exciting matchup, tune to fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada) at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

