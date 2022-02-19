Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Hellas Verona in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jose Mourinho's Roma is in a race to find some consistency and may struggle to find it against an in-form Verona side.

Revitalized Verona can accomplish several club firsts if they manage to beat a rocked Roma side on Saturday, which includes the chance to clinch back-to-back wins in this fixture.

The Venetians sent the Giallorossi packing in a 3-2 comeback in September but are seeking a first win at the Stadio Olimpico in some 50 years, which would bring them within a point of Jose Mourinho’s men.

How to Watch Roma vs. Verona Today

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Roma vs. Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roma appears to be in a state of free-fall after failing to win any of their last three games, with a Coppa Italia exit to Inter Milan separating successive Serie A draws against Genoa (0-0) and Sampdoria (2-2).

It’s been almost a year since the club last went four games or more without a win, and the European dream is in danger of fading as they sit seventh in the league standings.

Igor Tudor’s side, on the other hand, is in very spirited form and has won three of their last four fixtures, with a 2-0 loss at Juventus accounting for their sole miss across that span.

The Mastiffs have discovered some new bite of late and recently scored four goals for the second time in four outings, hammering Udinese without reply last Sunday:

Two of those scorers against Le Zebrette—Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari—also happened to get on the score sheet in their September win over Roma, a positive omen ahead of Week 26.

Verona lie ninth for the time being but are edging their way closer to the European qualification spots, with only three Serie A teams having scored more goals than Tudor’s men (47) until now.

The visitors will be without the quartet of Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso and Pawel Dawidowicz for their trip to the capital, targeting a first league double over Roma since 1969.

Leonardo Spinazzola, Stephan El Shaarawy and Roger Ibanez are the absentees for Mourinho’s meandering hosts, while Gianluca Mancini will miss out due to suspension.

