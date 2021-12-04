How to Watch AS Roma vs. Inter Milan

Two of Italy's most celebrated institutions go head-to-head when Roma boss José Mourinho welcomes a familiar outfit in Inter Milan.

More than a decade has passed since Roma manager José Mourinho led Inter Milan to a historic treble, but he’ll face the Nerazzurri as an opponent for the first time on Saturday.

The Special One is in search of a swift reply after losing in midweek, while high-flying Inter travels to the capital unbeaten in 10 games and having won its last four in a row.

Dec. 4, 2021

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Roma’s hopes of a top-four Serie A finish suffered a significant blow after losing 1-0 at Bologna in midweek, and a visit from Inter threatens to stall the team further.

A long-range missile from Mattias Svanberg undid Mourinho’s men in their trip north, making Bologna just the third team to prevent Roma scoring this season (after leaders Napoli and Juventus):

Recent disappointments aside, the Giallorossi still boast one of the most fearsome home records in Italy, dropping only five of a possible 21 points at the Stadio Olimpico thus far.

Unfortunately for them, Inter also happens to be one of Italy’s best performers on the road, losing just once in its eight away games up until now.

While Mourinho may have no prior form facing Inter, Simone Inzaghi is well-versed when it comes to facing Roma, having won four of his 12 encounters managing against the Giallorossi.

Both managers are hoping to provide a spark after six of the past seven meetings between these teams ended in draws, with Inter’s 3-1 win at the San Siro in May ending a three-year streak of shared spoils.

Roma hasn't defeated the Nerazzurri since February 2017, and one has to trace as far back as October 2016 to find its last home win in this fixture.

The tripe threat of Edin Džeko, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu has been in predatory form for Inter as of late and account for eight of the club’s last 10 goals in all competitions.

Roma don’t have a finisher among its ranks of quite that standard; although England striker Tammy Abraham will be one to watch after scoring each of the team’s last three goals.