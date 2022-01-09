How to Watch AS Roma vs. Juventus

Jose Mourinho's Roma side hope to seal their first win of 2022 when they host resurgent Serie A giants Juventus.

Juventus will put a six-match unbeaten run on the line when they travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, hoping to beat AS Roma on their own soil for the first time in two years.

Jose Mourinho’s Giallorossi saw their own four-match undefeated streak end in a 3-1 defeat at AC Milan on Thursday, and the seventh-place risk falling further off the pace in the capital.

How to Watch Roma vs. Juventus Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Almost 12 years after his historic treble as Inter Milan manager, ‘The Special One’ isn’t looking as such after Roma fell six points from Italy’s top four at the season’s halfway point.

Consistency remains the key concern for Mourinho’s side, who took two steps forward by ending last year in promising form, only to count another back following their recent misfortune at the San Siro:

Juventus, meanwhile, are undefeated since late November and have started to capture some of the form Massimiliano Allegri was used to seeing in his first stint at the helm.

Both parties could take positives from Thursday’s clash at home to title challengers Napoli, where Federico Chiesa canceled out Dries Mertens’ opener at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have collected one more point away from home so far this season (18) than they have in front of their own fans, and their last road defeat in Serie A fell all the way back in October.

Mourinho’s men drew 1-1 against Sampdoria in their last outing at the Stadio Olimpico and will hope to give their fans something to cheer about in their maiden home voyage of 2022.

The Portuguese has won four and lost three of his eight meetings with Juve as a manager, most recently beating the Turin titans while he was Manchester United chief in November 2018.

It was barely another month after that win that Mourinho was shown the exit at Old Trafford, but he’ll hope an upset victory over one of Italy’s form teams leads to better fortune this time around.