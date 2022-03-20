Skip to main content

How to Watch AS Roma vs Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are in for a spectacular showcase as the No. 6 team in Roma takes on the No. 7 team Lazio on Sunday morning.

A.S. Roma has moved up to the No. 6 spot in Serie A this season. It has a 14-6-9 record which totals 48 points. It is tied with Atalanta, the team in front of it, but has a worse goal differential.

It is two points ahead of Lazio, and it is currently sitting with the league position bid to the Conference League Qualifiers. Roma is led by Tammy Abraham who has 13 goals and three assists on 61 shots this season.

How to Watch A.S. Roma vs Lazio Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the A.S. Roma vs Lazio game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lazio is in the No. 7 spot which is just one spot behind A.S. Roma. However, that is a vital position to be in because No. 6 is the last rank to go into another postseason league like Champions League, Europa Cup, or Conference League.

Right now, Lazio sits as the first team out of all of that with a 13-7-8 record. It sits just two points behind Roma and Atalanta so a win here would be huge for the club.

Roma is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +130. Lazio's money line is +200 and the draw is +240. The total projected goals scored in the Over/Under line is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

