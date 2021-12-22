Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Roma aims to wrap up 2021 on a three-match Serie A winning streak as they host Sampdoria on Wednesday.
    After a romping 4-1 win over Atalanta over the weekend, Roma hits the pitch for the final time in 2021 looking to close the gap between them and fifth-place Juventus as the calendar turns to a new year.

    Sampdoria has only five wins in league play this season, but three of those have come in their last six matches.

    The Giallorossi haven't lost at home to Sampdoria since a 1-0 loss in January 2018.

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria:

    Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live stream the AS Roma vs. Sampdoria match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While Jose Mourinho has seen his side stutter on occasion this year, they have kept up a fine home record at the Olimpico: winning six of their league fixtures as hosts and keeping five clean sheets in the process. Roma has won each of their last three capital city encounters with Sampdoria by a cumulative scoreline of 7-2.

    Having struggled to regularly find the net since moving to Italy, former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham opened the scoring inside the first minute and also added the fourth in a 4-1 win over one of Europe’s hottest teams earning him Man of the Match awards.

    Sampdoria earned a 1-1 draw against Venezia on Sunday after yielding an 87th-minute equalizer to Thomas Henry, which snatched consecutive Serie A victories out of their hands. Sampdoria won the last matchup against Roma back in May by a 2-0 count behind goals from Adrien Silva and Jakub Jankto.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    12:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
