    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch AS Roma vs Spezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Roma looks to break a two-match losing streak as it faces Spezia on Monday in Serie A action.
    Roma, eighth in Serie A with 25 points through 16 matches, will face Spezia, 17th with 12 points, on Monday.

    How to Watch AS Roma vs Spezia Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream AS Roma vs Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Spezia has just three wins on the season, with the most recent victory coming Nov. 6 against Torino. Since then, the team has lost three matches, but managed a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo in its most recent match.

    In that contest, Rey Manaj and Emmanuel Gyasi each scored a goal for Spezia, with Gyasi moving into a tie with Daniele Verde for the club lead at three each.

    Spezia has a goal differential of minus-19 on the season.

    As for Roma, the team has dropped two matches in.a row, dropping it a few spots in the overall standings with Fiorentina and Empoli both passing Roma over that span.

    Both of those losses were by shutout, losing 1-0 to Bologna and 3-0 to Inter Milan. The team last scored a goal in Serie A play on Nov. 28 against Torino, winning 1-0 on a Tammy Abraham goal.

    Roma has a plus-five goal differential this season. Lorenzo Pellegrini leads the team with five goals.

    In addition to Serie A play, Roma just concluded group play in the Europa Conference League, winning Group C. That puts it through to the knockout phase in March.

    These sides drew 2-2 when they last met in May, while the January meeting ended in a 4-3 Roma victory. Those are the only times the two sides have met in Serie A contests.

