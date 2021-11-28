Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Torino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Torino heads into Sunday's contest against AS Roma with three wins in its last five matches.
    Torino (17 points) has been on a hot streak lately but faces a tough test on Sunday against fifth-place AS Roma (22 points) in a Serie A contest.

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream AS Roma vs. Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    AS Roma is coming off of a 2–0 win over Genoa, with Felix Afena-Gyan scoring two late goals to lift the team to the victory. Lorenzo Pellegrini leads Roma in goals on the season with five. Roma has a goal differential of plus-8.

    In addition to competing in Serie A, AS Roma is competing in the inaugural Europa Conference League, the new third-tier club football competition in Europe behind Champions League and Europa League. The team is second place in Group C of that competition.

    As for Torino, the club has three wins in its last five matches, defeating Genoa, Sampdoria and Udinese. The most recent match was a 2–1 victory over Udinese, with Josip Brekalo and Gleison Bremer each scoring a goal in the win.

    Brekalo leads the team in goals with three. As a whole, Torino has a plus-4 goal differential.

    These sides haven't drawn in their past 11 matches, with Roma winning eight and Torino winning three.

