How to Watch AS Roma vs Venezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Roma, searching for a Europa Cup birth, needs a win against the worst-ranked team in Serie A today.

A.S. Roma is the No. 6 team in Serie A with 59 points through 36 games and a positive goal differential of +13. It is 17-11-8 this year.

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Venezia Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream AS Roma vs. Venezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roma is tied with No. 7 ranked Fiorentina and No. 8 ranked Atalanta. Unfortunately, there are only two qualifying spots for the three teams. Currently, Roma holds the Europa Cup qualifier.

Roma let Fiorentina catch up with a 2-0 loss to the team in its last game. Fiorentina scored twice out of the gate in the 5th and 11th minutes, and it was over from there.

Luckily for Roma in this match, it gets the worst-ranked team in the league. Venezia is 6-23-7 this season with just 25 points through 36 games and a negative goal differential of -35.

Venezia did get a win in its last game though 4-3 against Bologna so the momentum is there for this club. Thomas Henry scored first in the 4th minute and then Sofian Kiyine in the 19th. 

Bologna scored three back-to-back in the 45th, 55th, and 68th minute before Venezia responded to tie it up in the 78th from Mattia Aramu.

Dennis Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the 93rd minute to give Venezia the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

AS Roma vs. Venezia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

