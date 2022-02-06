Skip to main content

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs. Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atalanta, who is trying to stay in the Champions League, travels to take on Cagliari, a team trying to dig its way out of relegation territory.

Atalanta BC is currently the No. 4 ranked team in Serie A. It has 43 points from a 12-3-7 record and a positive goal differential of plus-18. It is the last spot currently in the Champions League from the league positioning.

It ranks No. 4 in goals scored with 44 on the season, No. 3 in assists with 33 and No. 8 in shots with 230. It had drawn in four of its last five matches against Genoa, Inter Milan, Lazio and Torino.

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs. Cagliari in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the Atalanta BC vs. Cagliari game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cagliari is ranked No. 18 in the league, which puts it in the first relegation spot in the league. It is 3-12-8 with 17 points and a negative goal differential of minus-22. It is one point behind Venezia to get out of relegation and four points ahead of Genoa.

Cagliari is led by forward Joāo Pedro, who can be credited with 10 of the team's 22 goals on the season. He also chipped in four assists on 42 shots. 

Atalanta BC is projected to win this match by a favored spread of -2 goals and a money line of -400. Cagliari's money line is +1100. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 3.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

