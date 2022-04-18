Following back-to-back defeats to Napoli and Sassuolo, Atalanta BC will look to bounce back at home against Hellas Verona, a team it has beaten in five of its last seven attempts in Serie A under current manager Gian Piero Gasperini. The visitors themselves are coming off of 2-0 away defeat at scudetto-hopeful Inter Milan.

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs. Hellas Verona Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Atalanta BC vs. Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nerazzurri were just eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday following a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the quarterfinals to RB Leipzig in Bergamo. Christopher Nkunku scored a brace for the German club, leaving the aggregate score at 3-1 and leaving the Italian club out of the European competition.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, won the last time these two clubs met in Bergamo in the second half of a Serie A season, thanks to goals from Luca Toni and German Denis securing the victory for the visitors.

Atalanta will look to avoid its fourth defeat in five matches when it hosts Hellas Verona on Monday at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.