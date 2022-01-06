Fourth-seeded Atalanta BC welcomes in the No. 11 seeded Torino in an exciting Serie A matchup on Thursday morning.

Atalanta is currently No. 4 in Serie A with 38 points, sitting behind Inter, Milan and Napoli. They are 2-1-1 in their last four Serie A matchups. They beat Veron and Napoli but drew with Genoa. Their only loss in the last month was to Roma 4-1.

Torino is ranked No. 11 in the league with 25 points. They are two points behind Bologna for No. 10 and one point in front of No. 12 Verona. Torino is 2-1-1 as well in their last four outings. They beat Verona and Bologna but drew with Cagliari. Their only loss came at the hands of Inter.

How to Watch Atalanta BC vs. Torino Today:



Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Atalanta is No. 4 in the league in goals scored with 38 total, No. 2 in assists with 29 and No. 6 in shots with 208. Their defense is high quality too, only forcing their goalie make 41 saves this season which is No. 17 in the league.

Torino ranks No. 15 in goals scored with only 23 and No. 11 in assists with 19. They rank 19th in saves with only 39. Tomaso Pobega is the teams leading scorer with four on the season.

Atalanta is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2 and a money line of -200. Torino's money line is +525, and the Over/Under total goals is 2.5.

