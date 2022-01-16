How to Watch Atalanta vs. Inter Milan in Canada

Fireworks appear almost a given as two of the most exciting teams in Italy collide when Atalanta welcomes Serie A leaders Inter Milan to Bergamo on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri have beaten almost all comers this season and can once again go four points clear at the table summit if they can clinch a ninth consecutive Serie A win.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Inter Today

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Atalanta vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For all their dazzling qualities shown so far this season, Inter have shown they’re human on occasion and will be wary of an Atalanta team that’s held them to a draw in four of their last six encounters.

The most recent of those was a four-goal thriller at the San Siro in September when Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez each scored to cancel out goals from Ruslan Malinovsky and Rafael Toloi.

Gian Piero Gasperini is one of only five managers to take points off the Nerazzurri in league competition this season, while he’s one of only two to do so on their own soil.

Simone Inzaghi underlined that fortress-like quality with a 2-1 extra-time win over Juventus in midweek, collecting the Supercoppa Italian thanks to a 120th-minute Alexis Sanchez decider:

Atalanta will hope to capture the same spirit at the Gewiss Stadium and are targeting three straight wins across all competitions for the first time in more than a month.

Gasperini’s side advanced in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday after beating Venezia 2-0, three days after they annihilated a depleted Udinese side 6-2 away from home.

While Atalanta are the most prolific road performers this season with 29 points from their 11 games away from home, they’ve collected just 12 from a possible 27 in front of their own supporters.

They’ll need to see that misfortune improve if they’re to beat Inter at home for the first time since November 2018, with the visitors also in hot pursuit of a seventh straight domestic clean sheet.

Regional restrictions may apply.