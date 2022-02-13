Out-of-shape Atalanta are out to end their recent slump against a Serie A superpower in Juventus.

Two points from the last nine on offer in Serie A has Atalanta in gruesome form ahead of Sunday’s face-off with the most decorated club in the history of Italy’s top flight, Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri has rediscovered his groove in Turin, meanwhile, and is out to extend a 13-match unbeaten run against the team who just so happened to inflict his side’s last defeat.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Juventus in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

You can stream Atalanta vs. Juventus on fuboTV

Aside from the Italian Super Cup in early January, Juventus haven’t lost a game since they hosted Atalanta in November 2021 and succumbed thanks to a Duvan Zapata decider.

The Bianconeri have embarked on a rambunctious run since then and have won 10 of those last 13 games, which includes Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Sassuolo to reach the last four of the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta weren’t as fortunate and lost their lead late on against 10-man Fiorentina, losing 3-2 to register back-to-back defeats for the first time since May of last year:

One of the few positives was seeing Jeremie Boga — a loan signing from Sassuolo — score his first goal for the club in what should have ended a positive result.

La Dea’s run of four games without a win is also their longest such drought in more than two years, with their recent misery summed up best by a 2-1 loss at home to Cagliari in their last league test.

The Bianconeri are also boosted by the form of new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, both of whom scored in a recent 2-0 win over Hellas Verona to already begin justifying those investments.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Serb star Vlahovic has taken so seamlessly to life in Turin, while former Borussia Monchengladbach anchor Zakaria is backing up his own hype as well.

Atalanta’s recent struggles in defense are a surprise considering it was only before the recent international break they managed to hold both Inter Milan and Lazio to scoreless draws.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men sit fifth and two points below Juve with a game in hand as things stand, needing a win to end the recent rut and climb back ahead of a resurgent giant.

