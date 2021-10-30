Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two titans of Italian football in search of Serie A consistency face off as Atalanta hosts Lazio in Week 11.
    Author:

    Atalanta hosts Lazio on Saturday looking for its first home win in more than a month. Lazio travels to Gewiss Stadium in search of its first road win since Serie A’s opening weekend.

    Both teams sit just outside Italy’s top four and both will aim to climb above fourth-place AS Roma with a win Saturday.

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Lazio Today

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta had won three consecutive meetings with Lazio before Lazio scored a 3–1 win in Bergamo in January.

    Ciro Immobile is just one goal from tying Lazio legend Silvio Piola as the club’s all-time top scorer. The captain has scored 158 times in 231 appearances for the club.

    Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has won five and lost four of his 13 meetings with Atalanta overall, although this will be his first time facing this foe since July 2020.

    Atalanta emerged 3–1 victors in a midweek trip to Sampdoria.

    Dutchman Marten de Roon has helped on defense while Atalanta has contended with a raft of injuries, with defenders Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral and Berat Djimsiti each missing time recently. Robin Gosens (hamstring) and Hans Hateboer (foot) have also missed portions of the campaign so far, with the latter still yet to make an appearance in 2021-22.

    Mattia Zaccagni is the only obvious injury concern for Lazio, who will aim to take advantage of Atalanta’s injuries on defense.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Atalanta vs. Lazio

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
