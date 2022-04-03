Two of the top-five Serie A teams face off as No. 5 ranked Atalanta takes on No. 2 ranked Napoli on Sunday morning.

This game will feature two of Serie A's top teams battling head-to-head.

Atalanta is the No. 5 ranked team in the league with 14 wins, nine draws and six losses on the season. The club has a total of 51 points which is tied with Roma and eight behind Juventus.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Napoli in Canada today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Currently, the club is qualifying for the Europa Cup. Atalanta ranks No. 7 in goals scored, No. 3 in assists and No. 7 in shots.

Napoli is one of the four teams that are ahead of Atalanta in the standings. Napoli ranks No. 2 in the league with a record of 19-6-5. It has 63 total points, which is only three points behind the league-leading AC Milan.

Napoli ranks No. 6 in goals scored with 53 goals, No. 5 in assists with 37 assists and No. 2 in shots with 342 shots. This club just finds a way to win.

It is led by forward Victor Osimhen who has 11 goals on the seasos. However, Insigne has more points with seven goals and six assists in 21 starts.

