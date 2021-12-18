Unbeaten in its last ten league matches, Atalanta continues its run toward the top of the table when it hosts Roma today at Gewiss Stadium.

Roma enters this match 6th in the Serie A standings but are looking to earn its first win against their hosts since 2017, a span of seven matches where it has gone 0-4-3 against La Dea.



How to Watch Atalanta BC vs AS Roma:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream the Atalanta BC vs AS Roma match on fuboTV.

Since José Mourinho took over as manager of Roma in July the club has posted a winning record but has yet to crack with win column against any of the top four teams in the league so far, and dating back to last season the club is winless in 12 matches against the sides starting the day in the top five of the table.

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini leads Roma in scoring this season with five goals and two assists. In his seven seasons in Rome, Pellegrini has posted 21 goals and 24 assists but has failed to enter the scoresheet since recording a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Cagliari in October.

Atalanta’s scoring attack is centered around striker Duván Zapata and midfielder Mario Pašalić who have combined for 16 goals already this season including Pašalić’s hat-trick in a 4-0 against Venezia in late November. Pašalić is currently third in the league in assists with five.

Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio, his first with the club since coming over from Wolverhampton of the English Premier League, has posted seven clean sheets in 17 league matches this season.

