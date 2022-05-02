How to Watch Atalanta vs Salernitana in Canada

Salernitana desperately needs to pick up its fourth win in a row to avoid relegation as the season draws to a close.

No. 18 Salernitana and No. 8 Atalanta will meet today as Serie A play heads into its final games of the season with only two weeks remaining. Without a win today, Salernitana will be staring relegation right in the eyes. Picking up three points will be crucial.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Salernitana Today:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

In its last five games, Salernitana has won three games and lost two. Hopefully for the club's sake, the roll it is on will continue and it will be able to avoid being relegated. Most recently, Salernitana picked up a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. Milan Đurić scored only 9' in to give Salernitana an early lead. A goal was conceded at 64' to bring the game to 1-1. Federico Bonazzoli was able to find the net at 79' to give Salernitana the win.

Atalanta has not had as much success in its last five games. It has one win, one draw and three losses in those last five outings so picking up three points today will be needed to pick up momentum going into the last four games of the season. In its last outing, Atalanta played to a 4-4 draw against Torino.

With both teams fighting to pick up points, today's game should be high energy and very aggressive.

