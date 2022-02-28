How to Watch Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

Fifth-place Atalanta (44 points) will take on 15th-place Sampdoria (26 points) on Monday in a Serie A contest.

Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Atalanta has hit a bit of a rough patch, as it hasn't won a Serie A match since a 6–2 win over Udinese on Jan. 9. The team is coming off a 5–1 aggregate win in the Europa League knockout round playoff, defeating Olympiacos to advance to the Round of 16, where the team will face Bayer Leverkusen next month.

Sampdoria has won two of its last three, including last week's 2–0 won over Empoli. Fabio Quagliarella scored both goals in the win.

These two sides last met in October, with Atalanta winning 3–1. Sampdoria got the scoring going in the 10th minute with a Francesco Caputo goal, but just a few minutes later, an own goal put Atalanta on the board. Duvan Zapata then scored in the 21st minute to put Atalanta in front, followed by a stoppage-time goal from Josip Ilcic to create the final margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.