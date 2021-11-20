Teams at opposite ends of the Serie A table meet on Saturday when Atalanta faces off with Spezia.

Atalanta currently sits fourth in Serie A with 22 points, while Spezia is in 16th with 11 points, just two points above the relegation line.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Spezia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream Atalanta vs. Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That relegation watch is especially important for Spezia because the team's minus-13 goal differential is worse than both of the teams that sit behind it at nine points. The team's three wins have given it a cushion, but not a huge one, especially with so many matches left to play.

Spezia is coming off of a 1-0 win over Torino, with Jacopo Sala scoring the only goal of the match.

Atalanta, meanwhile, comes into this match with six wins in 12 Serie A matches. The team is three points behind Inter for third place.

The team's 22 points through 12 matches has tied its best Serie A start, making this the fifth time it has this number of points at this point in the season.

Despite its strong record, Atalanta has allowed at least one goal in its last eight Serie A games.

These two sides met twice in Serie A last campaign, with a 0-0 draw and a 3-1 Atalanta win.

Regional restrictions may apply.