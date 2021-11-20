Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Spezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Teams at opposite ends of the Serie A table meet on Saturday when Atalanta faces off with Spezia.
    Atalanta currently sits fourth in Serie A with 22 points, while Spezia is in 16th with 11 points, just two points above the relegation line.

    Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 9 a.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Atalanta vs. Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That relegation watch is especially important for Spezia because the team's minus-13 goal differential is worse than both of the teams that sit behind it at nine points. The team's three wins have given it a cushion, but not a huge one, especially with so many matches left to play.

    Spezia is coming off of a 1-0 win over Torino, with Jacopo Sala scoring the only goal of the match. 

    Atalanta, meanwhile, comes into this match with six wins in 12 Serie A matches. The team is three points behind Inter for third place.

    The team's 22 points through 12 matches has tied its best Serie A start, making this the fifth time it has this number of points at this point in the season.

    Despite its strong record, Atalanta has allowed at least one goal in its last eight Serie A games.

    These two sides met twice in Serie A last campaign, with a 0-0 draw and a 3-1 Atalanta win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Atalanta vs. Spezia

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    9:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

