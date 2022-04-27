Both coming off of wins, Atalanta and Torino will face off on the pitch today in this Serie A showdown.

Atalanta is 15-9-9 this season, which is a great improvement although it has dropped a few games as of late.

In its last five games, Atalanta is 1-1-3. It drew with RB Leipzig before losing three straight games to Sassuolo 2-1, Leipzig 2-0 and Verona 2-1. In its most recent game, it bounced back and got a win against Venezia 3-1.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Torino in Canada today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream Atalanta vs. Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Torino is just 11-12-10 this season with more draws than wins or losses.

In its last five games, Torino is 2-2-1. It lost to Genoa 1-0 before bouncing back with a 1-0 win against Salernitana. After that, it drew two straight, 0-0 with Milan and 1-1 with Lazio.

The last game it played, it secured a win 2-1 against Spezia. Therefore, both teams are coming into this game with wins in their last games respectively.

Atalanta is projected to come away with another win to make it two straight with a money line of -200. Torino's money line is +525 and the draw is +333.

Regional restrictions may apply.