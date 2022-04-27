Skip to main content

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Torino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both coming off of wins, Atalanta and Torino will face off on the pitch today in this Serie A showdown.

Atalanta is 15-9-9 this season, which is a great improvement although it has dropped a few games as of late.

In its last five games, Atalanta is 1-1-3. It drew with RB Leipzig before losing three straight games to Sassuolo 2-1, Leipzig 2-0 and Verona 2-1. In its most recent game, it bounced back and got a win against Venezia 3-1.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Torino in Canada today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream Atalanta vs. Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Torino is just 11-12-10 this season with more draws than wins or losses. 

In its last five games, Torino is 2-2-1. It lost to Genoa 1-0 before bouncing back with a 1-0 win against Salernitana. After that, it drew two straight, 0-0 with Milan and 1-1 with Lazio.

The last game it played, it secured a win 2-1 against Spezia. Therefore, both teams are coming into this game with wins in their last games respectively.

Atalanta is projected to come away with another win to make it two straight with a money line of -200. Torino's money line is +525 and the draw is +333.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Atalanta vs. Torino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Time
2:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
imago1011503125h
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Torino

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
imago1011573326h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
imago1001183675h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) field a ground ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1001183675h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18159624
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy