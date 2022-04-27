Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bologna will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday, pitting it against the No. 2 team on the Serie A table.

Bologna is 10-14-9 this season. It seems to just be stacking up the draw's column as the season winds to a close.

In its last five games, it is 1-3-1. It lost 1-0 to Atalanta before drawing with AC Milan 0-0. It beat Sampdoria 2-0 and then drew two more times — once against Juventus 1-1 and once against Udinese 2-2.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan in Canada today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Bologna vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It ranks No. 15 in goals scored, No. 12 in assists and No. 14 in shots. Comparatively, Milan ranks No. 1 in all of them with 71 goals, 50 assists and 416 shots this season.

Inter Milan is 21-3-9 this season and the No. 2 team in Serie A.

It is 4-1-0 in its last five games. It drew with Fiorentina 1-1 before winning four straight games leading into this matchup. It beat Juventus 1-0, Verona 2-0, Spezia 3-1 and Roma 3-1.

Inter has two players this season with over 10 goals apiece. Forward Edin Dzeko has 13 and Lautaro Martínez has 16 goals on 39 shots on goal.

Milan is projected to win this game and remain on its win streak. It has a -250 money line going into the match. Bologna's is +650 and the draw is +375.

Regional restrictions may apply.

