Can Bologna win for the fourth time in five matches when it takes on AS Roma on Wednesday?

Just four points separate AS Roma (25 points) from Bologna (21 points) in the Serie A standings heading into Wednesday's meeting of the two clubs.

How to Watch Bologna vs AS Roma in Canada Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Bologna has been on a hot streak, earning half of the club's six wins this season over the past four games and shooting up the league table.

The team's most recent win came on Sunday, as it defeated Spezia 1-0, with Marko Arnautovic scoring the team's only goal on an 83rd-minute penalty kick. It was his team-best sixth goal of the season.

As for AS Roma, the team also scored a 1-0 victory on Sunday, beating Torino thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham in the 32nd minute. Roma only had possession for 31% of the match, but was able to keep all of Torino's 17 shots out of the net.

Roma is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it sits second in the Group C standings with one match to go.

Roma has won four of the last five meetings of these clubs, including winning both contests last year, including a 5-1 road victory. Bologna has only won one of its last 12 home matches against Roma.

