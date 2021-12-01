Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bologna vs AS Roma in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Bologna win for the fourth time in five matches when it takes on AS Roma on Wednesday?
    Author:

    Just four points separate AS Roma (25 points) from Bologna (21 points) in the Serie A standings heading into Wednesday's meeting of the two clubs.

    How to Watch Bologna vs AS Roma in Canada Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Bologna vs AS Roma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bologna has been on a hot streak, earning half of the club's six wins this season over the past four games and shooting up the league table.

    The team's most recent win came on Sunday, as it defeated Spezia 1-0, with Marko Arnautovic scoring the team's only goal on an 83rd-minute penalty kick. It was his team-best sixth goal of the season.

    As for AS Roma, the team also scored a 1-0 victory on Sunday, beating Torino thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham in the 32nd minute. Roma only had possession for 31% of the match, but was able to keep all of Torino's 17 shots out of the net.

    Roma is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it sits second in the Group C standings with one match to go.

    Roma has won four of the last five meetings of these clubs, including winning both contests last year, including a 5-1 road victory. Bologna has only won one of its last 12 home matches against Roma.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Bologna vs AS Roma

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    12:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    AS Roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch Bologna vs AS Roma in Canada

    52 seconds ago
    Spezia
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Spezia In Canada

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy