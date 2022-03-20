Atalanta are buzzing after the team's elimination of German club Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, which ended 4-2 in favor of the Italian side. Gian Piero Gasperini's team will now hope to take some of that motivation into Serie A action, where it currently finds itself in sixth place with 48 points, eight points below the UEFA Champions League group stage qualification spots (Juventus, who are in fourth with 56 points).

How to Watch Bologna vs. Atalanta in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Atalanta visited BayArena, the home of Bayer Leverkusen for the second leg of the two clubs' Round of 16 tie, where a 91st-minute Jeremie Boga finish sealed the qualification for Gasperini's men who will now face RB Leipzig in the quarterfinal.

In league play, Atalanta has been unable to win in its last two matches which were a narrow 1-0 defeat at Roma, followed by a 0-0 draw with Genoa.

The club will look to get back on track when it visits Bologna, a team that it has defeated nine out its last 12 times playing against each other, winning nine matches in that span. The only loss was a 2-1 finish in December of 2019 in favor of Bologna.

