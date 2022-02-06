Two teams going neck-in-neck in Serie A battle it out on the pitch as Bologna takes on Empoli on Saturday morning.

Bologna is the No. 13 team in Serie A. It has 27 points on an 8-11-3 record through 22 games. It is two points in front of Spezia and two points behind Empoli FC. It has a goal differential of minus-8 goals.

Bologna ranks No. 13 in goals scored with 29 on the season and No. 11 in assists with 23. It ranks No. 12 in the league in shots with 197 and No. 7 in saves with 76 total.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Empoli FC in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

As stated above, Empoli is just two points in front of Bologna ranking No. 12 in the league. It is tied with Sassuolo but has a worse goal differential. Empoli is 8-10-5 on the season.

Despite being No. 12, it ranks No. 10 in goals scored with 37 goals, No. 13 in assists with 20 and No. 7 in shots with 236. It ranks No. 2 in the league in saves with 92 on the season.

Bologna is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 goal and money line of +100. Empoli FC's money line is +250. The total projected goals scored in this match is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

