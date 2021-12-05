Tied at 24 points each, Bologna and Fiorentina meet on Sunday in this Serie A matchup.

Two clubs that are tied in the Serie A standings will face on Sunday as Bologna and Fiorentina, both sitting at 24 points on the season, will meet.

How to Watch Bologna vs Fiorentina Today:

Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Fiorentina is the only team in Serie A without a draw this season, with eight wins and seven losses so far and a goal differential of plus-four.

The team is coming off of a 3-1 win over Sampdoria, with Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic and Riccardo Sottil each scoring a goal. That was the 12th goal of the season with Vlahovic, which leads Serie A.

Bologna has won four of its past five matches, most recently beating Roma 1-0. Mattias Svanberg scored the only goal of the match, with Bologna taking just six shots in the contest. The team's last three matches have ended 1-0, with two wins and a loss in that span.

Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals with six on the season.

These teams have drawn five of their last six meetings, with a 4-0 Fiorentina win in July 2020 breaking up the pattern. Bologna's last win over Fiorentina was in February 2013.

