How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan

Serie A leaders Inter Milan kick off their 2022 schedule with an appetizing trip to Bologna.

Inter Milan can temporarily open up a seven-point cushion at the Serie A summit if they hand Bologna a third consecutive home defeat at the Stadio Renato Dall’ara on Thursday.

Simone Inzaghi’s men return from the winter break for their first fixture of 2022, hoping to extend a seven-match domestic win streak against a Bologna team currently occupying 10th place.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Today

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Despite losing back-to-back home games against Fiorentina and Juventus in December, the Rossoblù at least ended 2021 with a spring in their step after beating Sassuolo 3-0 away.

That included a fourth goal of the season for Scottish left-back-slash-midfielder Aaron Hickey, while Ricardo Orsolini and Federico Santander joined in the scoring:

Bologna have lost their last three meetings with the Nerazzurri by an aggregate of 10-2 and last won this fixture in July 2020. However, one has to trace back as far as February 2002 to find the last time they beat Inter at the Stadio Renato Dall’ara.

To put that drought into context, referee royalty Pierluigi Collina called the shots that day, and Bologna striker Julio Cruz was more than a year from joining Inter, for whom he would go on to make almost 200 appearances.

The hosts have little to lose, although defeat in Week 20 could see Siniša Mihajlović’s side drop as many as three places should other results go against them.

Inter, meanwhile, have the privilege of knowing they’ll retain top spot irrespective of their result in neighbour region Emilia-Romagna, but that’s when complacency can often prove crushing.

Former AC Milan boss Mihajlović ended his playing career with Inter before becoming an assistant on the Nerazzurri staff—but he’s beaten his former club just five times in 18 encounters.

Inzaghi, on the other hand, has lost to Bologna only once across his 11 previous run-ins with the Rossoblù and will be out for a repeat of the 6-1 suffering his side inflicted in September reverse fixture.