Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Serie A leaders Inter Milan kick off their 2022 schedule with an appetizing trip to Bologna.

Inter Milan can temporarily open up a seven-point cushion at the Serie A summit if they hand Bologna a third consecutive home defeat at the Stadio Renato Dall’ara on Thursday.

Simone Inzaghi’s men return from the winter break for their first fixture of 2022, hoping to extend a seven-match domestic win streak against a Bologna team currently occupying 10th place.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Today

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Bologna vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite losing back-to-back home games against Fiorentina and Juventus in December, the Rossoblù at least ended 2021 with a spring in their step after beating Sassuolo 3-0 away.

That included a fourth goal of the season for Scottish left-back-slash-midfielder Aaron Hickey, while Ricardo Orsolini and Federico Santander joined in the scoring:

Bologna have lost their last three meetings with the Nerazzurri by an aggregate of 10-2 and last won this fixture in July 2020. However, one has to trace back as far as February 2002 to find the last time they beat Inter at the Stadio Renato Dall’ara.

To put that drought into context, referee royalty Pierluigi Collina called the shots that day, and Bologna striker Julio Cruz was more than a year from joining Inter, for whom he would go on to make almost 200 appearances.

The hosts have little to lose, although defeat in Week 20 could see Siniša Mihajlović’s side drop as many as three places should other results go against them.

Inter, meanwhile, have the privilege of knowing they’ll retain top spot irrespective of their result in neighbour region Emilia-Romagna, but that’s when complacency can often prove crushing.

Former AC Milan boss Mihajlović ended his playing career with Inter before becoming an assistant on the Nerazzurri staff—but he’s beaten his former club just five times in 18 encounters.

Inzaghi, on the other hand, has lost to Bologna only once across his 11 previous run-ins with the Rossoblù and will be out for a repeat of the 6-1 suffering his side inflicted in September reverse fixture.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Bologna vs. Inter Milan

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
6:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

inter milan
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Inter Milan

2 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Milwaukee Panthers guard Jordan Lathon (2) dribbles the ball away from Milwaukee Panthers center Joey St. Pierre (44) and guard Michael Feinberg (13) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

52 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

56 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) shoots against Kent State Golden Flashes forward Justyn Hamilton (21) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

56 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

57 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Max Agbonpolo (23) and forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrate after the game against the UC Irvine Anteaters at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 66-61. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

59 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy