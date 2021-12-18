The redemption campaign continues for Juventus as they travel to Bologna in Saturday's Serie A return.

Juventus could climb as high as fifth if they’re able to make it 12 consecutive wins over Bologna on Saturday when they visit the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Week 18 of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri are undefeated in this fixture over the last decade and 20 encounters, seeking a bounce back to form after disappointing a 1-1 draw at Venezia last time out.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men had won three games on the bounce without conceding a goal prior to visiting Venice, a result that left them stranded in seventh and level on points with AS Roma.

The 36-time champions went ahead thanks to Alvaro Morata’s first-half finish, but Mattia Aramu ensured things ended all square thanks to his intervention from outside the area:

Bologna enter Week 18 sat 10th in Serie A having lost their last two games in a row. The Rossoblu are yet to record three successive defeats so far this season, but they’re also yet to win more than twice in a row.

Few may expect the Turin titans to give up a share of the spoils considering their dominant record facing Bologna, but then Juve have at times looked rarely vulnerable this season.

Stereotypes aside, Allegri’s men have performed better on the road this season than they have in their own backyard, while Bologna have been bang average as hosts up until now.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men have won five times at home this season compared to Juve’s four, however, and an upset win in Wee 18 would take Bologna to within two points of their guests.

The Serie A campaign is entering a packed portion ahead of the winter respite, with both Bologna and the Bianonri under pressure to end 2021 on a high note.

