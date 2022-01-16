How to Watch Bologna vs. Napoli

Marko Arnautovic and Bologna are set to take on Victor Osimhen and No. 3 ranked Napoli on Sunday morning.

Bologna is ranked No. 12 in Serie A. They are 8-3-9 through 20 weeks this season. Their goal differential of minus-5. In their last five games, Bologna is 1-1-3. They've lost to Cagliari, Juventus and Torino.

Their one draw was in their most recent game against Inter Milan while their lone win came against Sassuolo.

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Bologna is where they are currently because of their defense and their goalkeepers. They rank No. 5 in Serie A in saves with 69 on the season. They need to improve their No. 12 goals scored ranking in this latter half of the season.

Napoli, on the other hand, is 13-4-4 through 21 games and ranked No. 3 in the league with a goal differential of plus-22. They have been dominating opponents this season. They are 2-1-2 in their last five games.

They lost to Empoli and Spezia. Their lone draw came against Juventus, and they have beaten AC Milan and Sampdoria.

Napoli ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored with 37 and assists with 25. They rank No. 2 in Serie A in total shots with 242.

Napoli is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -110. Bologna's money line is +300. The total projected goals to be scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

