How to Watch Bologna vs Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marko Arnautovic and Bologna are set to take on Victor Osimhen and No. 3 ranked Napoli on Sunday morning.

Bologna is ranked No. 12 in Serie A. They are 8-3-9 through 20 weeks this season. Their goal differential of minus-5. In their last five games, Bologna is 1-1-3. They've lost to Cagliari, Juventus and Torino. 

Their one draw was in their most recent game against Inter Milan while their lone win came against Sassuolo.

How to Watch Bologna vs Napoli Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Live stream the Bologna vs Napoli game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bologna is where they are currently because of their defense and their goalkeepers. They rank No. 5 in Serie A in saves with 69 on the season. They need to improve their No. 12 goals scored ranking in this latter half of the season.

Napoli, on the other hand, is 13-4-4 through 21 games and ranked No. 3 in the league with a goal differential of plus-22. They have been dominating opponents this season. They are 2-1-2 in their last five games.

They lost to Empoli and Spezia. Their lone draw came against Juventus, and they have beaten AC Milan and Sampdoria.

Napoli ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored with 37 and assists with 25. They rank No. 2 in Serie A in total shots with 242.

Napoli is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1 and a money line of -110. Bologna's money line is +300. The total projected goals to be scored in this game is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Bologna vs. Napoli

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
