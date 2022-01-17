Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna vs Napoli in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Napoli takes on Bologna on Monday in a Serie A contest.

Napoli, the third-place team in Serie A with 43 points, is set to take on 13th-place Bologna on Monday. Bologna currently has 27 points.

How to Watch Bologna vs Napoli Today

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Bologna vs Napoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli's last Serie A contest was last Sunday, when it defeated Sampdoria by a 1-0 margin. Despite taking 22 shots in the match, the team could only manage one Andrea Petagna goal.

The team also is coming off of a chaotic loss to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia round of 16, falling 5-2 in a match that saw a combined three red cards and was tied 2-2 heading into overtime.

Bologna enters this game having lost four of its last five matches, including a 2-1 loss on Tuesday to Cagliari, with Riccardo Orsolini scoring the team's only goal of the contest.

Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals this season with six.

Napoli won the first meeting of these teams 3-0. Fabian Ruiz got the scoring going in the 18th minute, then Lorenzo Insigne scored twice on penalty kicks to provide the 3-0 margin. Napoli took 18 shots in the match, while Bologna took eight. Just one Bologna shot was on target as opposed to six for Napoli.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

