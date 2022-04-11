No. 12 Bologna takes on No. 16 Sampdoria in the last Serie A match of Week 32.

Bologna is 9-7-14 this season and is in last Serie A game this week. The No. 12 team in the league has a total of 34 points with a negative goal differential of -12.

With just eight games left this season, Bologna will neither rise to qualify in postseason cups nor fall enough to be in fear of relegation.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sampdoria Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Bologna vs. Sampdoria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In its last five Serie A matches, Bologna is 0-3-2. It has drawn with Salernitana, Torino, and most recently A.C. Milan. It lost its two games against Fiorentina and Atalanta, both by just one score.

Sampdoria finds itself just a little down in the standings from Bologna. It is No. 16 in the league with an 8-5-18 record, totaling just 29 points.

With so few games left, it is hard to imagine Sampdoria is in fear of relegation despite being just two positions removed from it. There are seven points that separate it from the first projected relegated team.

It is trying to bounce back from a 1-0-4 record in its last five games. Its only win in that span was against Venezia, who is in relegation territory right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.