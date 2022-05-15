How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

Bologna and Sassuolo face off on the penultimate matchday of the Serie A campaign on Sunday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

Both destined for a mid-table finish, Bologna and Sassuolo face off in what will be the second-to-last round of matches in the Italian first division tournament. Bologna finds itself in 13th place in the table with 43 points, with a comfortable 14-point lead outside of the relegation zone. Sassuolo, meanwhile, is in 11th place with 47 points, 12 points outside of the European competition spots in the standings.

Sassuolo arrives to the 37th matchday with just one win in its last six Serie A outings and four losses and one draw in that span. The singular victory was a 2-1 defeat of Atalanta on April 10 thanks to a Hamed Traore brace.

Bologna is coming off of a thrilling 4-3 defeat at the hands of last-place Venezia where a stoppage-time winner from Dennis Johnson landed in the 93rd minute of the match to secure all three points for the hosts. Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic and Jerdy Schouten scored the three goals for the visitors.

