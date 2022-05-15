Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bologna and Sassuolo face off on the penultimate matchday of the Serie A campaign on Sunday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

Both destined for a mid-table finish, Bologna and Sassuolo face off in what will be the second-to-last round of matches in the Italian first division tournament. Bologna finds itself in 13th place in the table with 43 points, with a comfortable 14-point lead outside of the relegation zone. Sassuolo, meanwhile, is in 11th place with 47 points, 12 points outside of the European competition spots in the standings.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Bologna vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sassuolo arrives to the 37th matchday with just one win in its last six Serie A outings and four losses and one draw in that span. The singular victory was a 2-1 defeat of Atalanta on April 10 thanks to a Hamed Traore brace.

Bologna is coming off of a thrilling 4-3 defeat at the hands of last-place Venezia where a stoppage-time winner from Dennis Johnson landed in the 93rd minute of the match to secure all three points for the hosts. Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic and Jerdy Schouten scored the three goals for the visitors.

Bologna and Sassuolo meet on Sunday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on the second-to-last matchday of the Serie A season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Bologna vs. Sassuolo

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
6:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011933977h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
imago1011980856h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Italy vs Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
luka-doncic
SI Guide

Can the Mavs Upset the Suns in Phoenix?

By Josh Rosenblat3 hours ago
imago1011809623h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy