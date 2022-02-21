Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna vs. Spezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bologna looks to right its recent wrongs to move ahead in Serie A as it takes on Spezia.

Recently, Serie A play has presented us with a tale of two teams. Bologna has lost four of the last five and Spezia has won the last three of five. With Bologna in 13th and Spezia in 15th in the standings, Monday should bring an exciting, evenly matched game.

How to Watch Bologna vs Spezia Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Bologna lost its last match 3–0. While the club had a good start to the season, it has struggled of late. It can use this game to jump-start the second half of its season.

Spezia has started to put its second half together.  It was able to beat Milan 2–1 last month, who currently sit on top of the standings. Its latest match against Fiorentina was a 2–1 loss with a tying goal in the 74th minute.  Unfortunately, that didn’t stand as Fiorentina scored again in the 89th minute to take and hold the lead.

In their last meeting, Bologna won 1–0 from a penalty kick goal by Marko Arnautović. The dramatics of their last match will continue on for this match as both teams have much to prove. 

