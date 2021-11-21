Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Bologna vs Venezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bologna meets Venezia for the first time since 2002 on Sunday in this intriguing Serie A matchup.
    Ninth-place Bologna (18 points) will take on 15th-place Venezia (12 points) on Sunday in a Serie A battle.

    How to Watch Bologna vs Venezia Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Bologna vs Venezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bologna has five wins and three draws this season, with a goal differential of minus-four through 12 games.

    Marko Arnautovic leads the team in goals with five. The team has won two in a row, beating Cagliari 2-0 and Sampdoria 2-1.

    Bologna is off to its best Serie A start since the 2002-03 season and has its most goals at this point since the 1997-98 campaign.

    Venezia is also coming off of a win, just its third of this Serie A campaign. The team defeated Roma 3-2, with Matti Caldara, Matti Aramu and David Okereke each scoring. Aramu leads the team in goals with four.

    The team has a goal differential of minus-eight this season.

    This is the first season back in Serie A for Venezia since the 2001-2002 campaign, which was also the last time that these two sides met. Venezia hasn't beaten Bologna since 1947, with seven losses and seven draws since.

