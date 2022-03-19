Skip to main content

How to Watch Cagliari vs. AC Milan in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cagliari hosts first-place AC Milan as the race for the Scudetto heats up in Serie A action on Saturday.

AC Milan is just three points above second-place Napoli (60) and four points above third-place Inter Milan, who has a game in hand still. The leader visits 17th-place Cagliari, which is desperate for points as it must separate itself as much as possible from the bottom three relegation zone spots.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. AC Milan in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Cagliari vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan is undefeated in its last nine matches in all competitions, with two of those matches being in the Coppa Italia, where the club is in between legs one and two of the semifinal round against historic rival Inter Milan (first leg ended in a 0-0 draw).

In league play, AC Milan is coming off of back-to-back, tight 1-0 victories against Napoli and Empoli on Matchdays 28 and 29 respectively. French forward Olivier Giroud scored in the victory over second-place Napoli, three points that will surely have huge implications in the Scudetto race. Giroud is now up to eight goals this season in Serie A.

Cagliari, meanwhile, is currently just three points above the relegation zone with 25 points, while 18th and 19th-place Venezia and Genoa each have 22 points. A win would be major for the club's chances of staying afloat in Serie A next season.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Cagliari vs. AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
3:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
