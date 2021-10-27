How to Watch Cagliari vs. AS Roma Today

One of the top teams in Serie A, AS Roma, faces last-place Cagliari.

In what looks to be a fairly big mismatch on paper, fourth-place AS Roma (16 points) will face 20th-place Cagliari (six points) in a Serie A contest.

How to Watch: Cagliari vs AS Roma

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Through nine matches, Roma has five wins and one draw, but the team has been shut out in its last two Serie A matches. It suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus followed by a 0-0 draw against Napoli.

The team's last win was Oct. 3, a 2-0 win over Empoli that saw Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each score a goal.

Roma is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it has two wins and a loss in Group C.

As for Cagliari, the last-place team is currently two points below the relegation line. Through nine games, the team has won just once, with a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria last weekend.

João Pedro scored twice in that games. He has 55% of Cagliari's Serie A goals this season.

Cagliari scored an upset win over Roma in April, winning 3-2. That ended a 13-match winless streak in the series for Cagliari.