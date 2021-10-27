    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. AS Roma Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the top teams in Serie A, AS Roma, faces last-place Cagliari.
    Author:

    In what looks to be a fairly big mismatch on paper, fourth-place AS Roma (16 points) will face 20th-place Cagliari (six points) in a Serie A contest.

    How to Watch: Cagliari vs AS Roma

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Cagliari vs AS Roma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through nine matches, Roma has five wins and one draw, but the team has been shut out in its last two Serie A matches. It suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus followed by a 0-0 draw against Napoli.

    The team's last win was Oct. 3, a 2-0 win over Empoli that saw Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each score a goal.

    Roma is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it has two wins and a loss in Group C.

    As for Cagliari, the last-place team is currently two points below the relegation line. Through nine games, the team has won just once, with a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria last weekend.

    João Pedro scored twice in that games. He has 55% of Cagliari's Serie A goals this season.

    Cagliari scored an upset win over Roma in April, winning 3-2. That ended a 13-match winless streak in the series for Cagliari.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Cagliari vs AS Roma

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
