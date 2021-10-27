How to Watch Cagliari vs. AS Roma Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In what looks to be a fairly big mismatch on paper, fourth-place AS Roma (16 points) will face 20th-place Cagliari (six points) in a Serie A contest.
How to Watch: Cagliari vs AS Roma
Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021
Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Live Stream Cagliari vs AS Roma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Through nine matches, Roma has five wins and one draw, but the team has been shut out in its last two Serie A matches. It suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus followed by a 0-0 draw against Napoli.
The team's last win was Oct. 3, a 2-0 win over Empoli that saw Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each score a goal.
Roma is also competing in the Europa Conference League, where it has two wins and a loss in Group C.
As for Cagliari, the last-place team is currently two points below the relegation line. Through nine games, the team has won just once, with a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria last weekend.
João Pedro scored twice in that games. He has 55% of Cagliari's Serie A goals this season.
Cagliari scored an upset win over Roma in April, winning 3-2. That ended a 13-match winless streak in the series for Cagliari.