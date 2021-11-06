Teams on opposite ends of Serie A meet on Saturday when Cagliari hosts Atalanta.

Atalanta sits in fifth place in Serie A with 19 points. On Saturday, the club will face a team on the other end of the table in Cagliari, which is last in the league with just six points.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Atalanta BC Today:

Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Match Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Cagliari vs. Atalanta BC on fuboTV:

Atalanta is undefeated in its last four matches and on the season has five wins, four draws and just two losses. Duván Zapata is tied for fifth in Serie A in goals with six, while Mario Pasalic is tied for second in assists with four.

The team is also competing in the UEFA Champions League, where it is third in Group F behind Manchester United and Villarreal.

Cagliari is one of just two teams in Serie A with just one win. João Pedro leads the team in goals with six, which is half of the goals that the team has scored.

Cagliari was last relegated to Serie B in 2015 but won Serie B the next season and returned to the top level.

Atalanta has won three Serie A meetings in a row against Cagliari.

