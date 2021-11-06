Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Cagliari vs. Atalanta BC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Teams on opposite ends of Serie A meet on Saturday when Cagliari hosts Atalanta.
    Atalanta sits in fifth place in Serie A with 19 points. On Saturday, the club will face a team on the other end of the table in Cagliari, which is last in the league with just six points.

    Match Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Cagliari vs. Atalanta BC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta is undefeated in its last four matches and on the season has five wins, four draws and just two losses. Duván Zapata is tied for fifth in Serie A in goals with six, while Mario Pasalic is tied for second in assists with four.

    The team is also competing in the UEFA Champions League, where it is third in Group F behind Manchester United and Villarreal.

    Cagliari is one of just two teams in Serie A with just one win. João Pedro leads the team in goals with six, which is half of the goals that the team has scored.

    Cagliari was last relegated to Serie B in 2015 but won Serie B the next season and returned to the top level.

    Atalanta has won three Serie A meetings in a row against Cagliari.

    November
    6
    2021

    Cagliari vs. Atalanta BC

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    3:55
    PM/ET
