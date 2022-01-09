How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna

Cagliari takes on Bologna on Saturday in Serie A action, with both teams coming off of a victory.

10th-place Bologna (27 points) is set to take on 18th-place Cagliari (13 points) on Sunday in a Serie A battle.

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Bologna ended a three-game losing streak on Dec. 22 when it beat Sassuolo 3-0. With its next game against Inter Milan postponed, this is the team's first time back on the floor in awhile.

In the win over Sassuolo, Riccardo Orsolini, Aaron Hickey and Federico Santander each scored a goal.

Cagliari also comes into this match off of a victory, beating Sampdoria on Thursday for the team's second win of the season. Despite trailing 1-0 for much of the first half, Alessandro Deiola equalized the match in the 55th minute, with Leonardo Pavoletti then scoring the winning goal in the 71st minute.

This is the second meeting this Serie A campaign between these sides. Lorenzo De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic each scored a goal for Bologna in the match as the team won 2-0. The teams combined to attempt just 17 shots, with five on target. Bologna had possession for 58% of the match.

