Skip to main content

How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cagliari takes on Bologna on Saturday in Serie A action, with both teams coming off of a victory.

10th-place Bologna (27 points) is set to take on 18th-place Cagliari (13 points) on Sunday in a Serie A battle.

How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna Today

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

You can stream Cagliari vs Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bologna ended a three-game losing streak on Dec. 22 when it beat Sassuolo 3-0. With its next game against Inter Milan postponed, this is the team's first time back on the floor in awhile.

In the win over Sassuolo, Riccardo Orsolini, Aaron Hickey and Federico Santander each scored a goal.

Cagliari also comes into this match off of a victory, beating Sampdoria on Thursday for the team's second win of the season. Despite trailing 1-0 for much of the first half, Alessandro Deiola equalized the match in the 55th minute, with Leonardo Pavoletti then scoring the winning goal in the 71st minute.

This is the second meeting this Serie A campaign between these sides. Lorenzo De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic each scored a goal for Bologna in the match as the team won 2-0. The teams combined to attempt just 17 shots, with five on target. Bologna had possession for 58% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2021

Cagliari vs Bologna

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
Time
8:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Bologna

just now
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Torino vs Fiorentina

just now
OGC Nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Empoli Verona Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli FC vs Sassuolo

2 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy