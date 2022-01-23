Two teams at opposite ends of Serie A face on Sunday as Cagliari faces Fiorentina.

Fiorentina, the sixth-place team in Serie A with 35 points, will take on 18th-place Cagliari on Sunday. Cagliari has 16 points and currently sits in one of the three relegation spots.

How to Watch Cagliari vs Fiorentina in Canada Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

Cagliari won a pair of matches in a row recently, but fell to Roma 1-0 in its most recent match. It also lost 1-0 to Sassuolo on Wednesday in the round of 16 in the Coppa Italia.

The team has a minus-22 goal differential this season and is led in scoring by Joao Pedro, who has scored nine goals.

Fiorentina is in a much better position.

The team is coming off of a decisive win over Genoa, winning 6-0. Five different Fiorentina players scored a goal, led by two of them from Cristiano Biraghi. The other players to find the back of the net were Alvaro Odriozola, Giacomo Bonaventura, Dusan Vlahovic and Lucas Torreira.

The last time these two teams met was in October, when Fiorentina won 3-0. Biraghi and Vlahovic each scored a goal, while Nicolas Gonzalez also added one. Fiorentina took 21 shots in the match, while Cagliari attempted just three.

