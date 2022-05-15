How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan in Canada

Inter Milan travels to face Cagliari on the 37th matchday of the Serie A season on Sunday.

Coming off of its 4-2 victory over Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, Inter Milan will look to make it four straight wins in all competitions on Sunday when it travels to Sardegna Arena to face 18th-place Cagliari on the penultimate matchday of the Serie A season. Inter is two points below league-leader AC Milan and must win out and hope that its Milanese counterpart drops points in at least one of its last two matches in order to secure the coveted Italian double.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Inter Milan Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Cagliari vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter needed to come from behind in order to secure its first Italian Cup title since 2011 when Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic scored in the second half to put Juventus up 2-1.

A Hakan Çalhanoglu penalty kick drew the match level at 2-2 in the 80th minute and another PK, this time from by Ivan Perisic, put Inter up 3-2 in extra time. Another Perisic strike in the 102nd minute for good measure and Simone Inzaghi's men were lifting the club's eighth Coppa Italia in the tournament's history.

Inter Milan will look to take that momentum into its Serie A matchup against Cagliari on Sunday where a win could leave the club in first place in the standings with one match to go, but only if Atalanta is able to defeat the current league leader AC Milan at San Siro Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.