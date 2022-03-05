Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari is in desperate need of continuing its fine form in league play as it hopes to separate itself even further from the relegation zone. It takes on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings on 43 points.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Lazio in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Cagliari finds itself on 25 points in 27 matches, just three above 18th-place and recently promoted Venezia who is on 22 points, but with a game in hand. Mazzarri's men have actually gained the majority of those 25 points in 2022 with 15 since the new year began. Only Napoli (18), Verona (16) and Juventus (16) have gained more points than Cagliari this year.

Lazio, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 home loss to second-place Napoli, in a match that was won in stoppage time thanks to a Fabián Ruíz 94th-minute goal. Pedro scored the lone goal for Sarri's men.

Lazio is unbeaten in 15 straight Serie A meetings against Cagliari (12W-3D), which is the longest ongoing run for Lazio without a defeat against a single opponent currently in the competition.

At the same time, Cagliari's fine run of form has made the club lose just once in its last eight Serie A matches.

