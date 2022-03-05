Skip to main content

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Lazio in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-form Cagliari host seventh-place Lazio on Matchday 28 in Serie A on Saturday at Sardegna Arena.

Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari is in desperate need of continuing its fine form in league play as it hopes to separate itself even further from the relegation zone. It takes on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings on 43 points.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Lazio in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Cagliari vs. Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cagliari finds itself on 25 points in 27 matches, just three above 18th-place and recently promoted Venezia who is on 22 points, but with a game in hand. Mazzarri's men have actually gained the majority of those 25 points in 2022 with 15 since the new year began. Only Napoli (18), Verona (16) and Juventus (16) have gained more points than Cagliari this year.

Lazio, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 home loss to second-place Napoli, in a match that was won in stoppage time thanks to a Fabián Ruíz 94th-minute goal. Pedro scored the lone goal for Sarri's men.

Lazio is unbeaten in 15 straight Serie A meetings against Cagliari (12W-3D), which is the longest ongoing run for Lazio without a defeat against a single opponent currently in the competition. 

At the same time, Cagliari's fine run of form has made the club lose just once in its last eight Serie A matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Cagliari vs. Lazio

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010286596h
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Lazio in Canada

By Rafael Urbina37 seconds ago
Ryan Brehm
PGA Tour

How to Watch Puerto Rico Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
USATSI_17812884
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Creighton

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_17775177
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush35 minutes ago
USATSI_17693111
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
USATSI_17804326
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
USATSI_17806411
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

By Steve Benko35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy