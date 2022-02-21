Napoli is looking to continue its drive toward the top against Cagliari.

Napoli has won four of its last five matches in Serie A. In its latest match, it played to a 1–1 tie with Inter, which is one point ahead the standings.

Cagliari has had a rough start to the season but has been better lately with two wins, two draws and one loss in its last five matches. The club is 18th in the standings but is making progress.

How to Watch Cagliari vs Napoli Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Cagliari's last match was a 1–1 tie with Empoli. Scoring a late tying goal was Leonardo Pavoletti in the 84th minute. Cagliari was able to generate 17 shots with five on target. Defending the net was Alessio Cragno.

Napoli is sitting in third in the Serie A standings and has been prolific in scoring with nine goals in its last four Serie A matches. It most recently played Barcelona to a 1–1 tie in its first match of Europa League play.

Both teams have something major to play for in this match so it should be an intense battle until the final whistle.

