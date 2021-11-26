Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom two teams in Serie A will face off on Friday.
    Author:

    Two clubs in danger of relegation will meet on Friday in Serie A, with 19th-place Cagliari (seven points) and 20th-place Salernitan (seven points) facing off for the first time this season.

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. Salernitana Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Cagliari vs. Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These teams haven't met since the 2015-16 season in Serie B, with Cagliari winning both games by a combined 5-0 score. They haven't met as Serie A opponents since 1999.

    The lack of recent meetings largely comes because of financial issues that have led to the club having to be reformed multiple times. The most recent time was in 2011, when the new club had to restart from Serie D. It finally returned to Serie A this season for the first time in 23 years.

    Cagliari drew Sassuolo in its most recent match, while Salernitana lost 2-0 to Sampdoria.

    João Pedro leads Cagliari in scoring with eight goals. The club has a -13 goal differential on the season and has earned its points via a win and four draws.

    Salernitana has two wins, one draw and a -18 goal differential, the worst in Serie A. The team has scored just 10 goals, with Mamadou Coulibaly and Federico Bonazzoli sharing the team lead in goals at two.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Cagliari vs Salernitana

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Serie A

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. Salernitana

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Brown Bears vs. Holy Cross Crusaders in Men's College Hockey

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Brown vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) shoots a free throw against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bryant vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218843
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

    1 hour ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) reaches for the end zone just short of a touchdown and is downed by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens (47) as defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) pursues during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nebraska vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Marvin Scott III (21) scores a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

    1 hour ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy