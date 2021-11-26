The bottom two teams in Serie A will face off on Friday.

Two clubs in danger of relegation will meet on Friday in Serie A, with 19th-place Cagliari (seven points) and 20th-place Salernitan (seven points) facing off for the first time this season.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Salernitana Today:

Match Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

These teams haven't met since the 2015-16 season in Serie B, with Cagliari winning both games by a combined 5-0 score. They haven't met as Serie A opponents since 1999.

The lack of recent meetings largely comes because of financial issues that have led to the club having to be reformed multiple times. The most recent time was in 2011, when the new club had to restart from Serie D. It finally returned to Serie A this season for the first time in 23 years.

Cagliari drew Sassuolo in its most recent match, while Salernitana lost 2-0 to Sampdoria.

João Pedro leads Cagliari in scoring with eight goals. The club has a -13 goal differential on the season and has earned its points via a win and four draws.

Salernitana has two wins, one draw and a -18 goal differential, the worst in Serie A. The team has scored just 10 goals, with Mamadou Coulibaly and Federico Bonazzoli sharing the team lead in goals at two.

