How to Watch Cagliari vs Sassuolo in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sassuolo will try to give Cagliari its fourth loss in a row in Serie A play today

Cagliari is in desperate need of a win tonight against Sassuolo after losing its last five Serie A matches. Although Cagliari is sitting in 17th place in the standings with 25 points, if it does not pick up a win soon, it is likely that the bottom of the standings is where the club will end up. 

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Sassuolo Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Live Stream Cagliari vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Cagliari is coming off of a close 2-1 defeat to Juventus. Cagliari was on the board first in that game scoring only 10 minutes in off the foot of João Pedro. The team held Juventus off for the next 35 minutes, but Matthijs de Ligt was able to score just before the half to go into the locker room even. It took another 30 minutes before Dušan Vlahović scored the game-winner for Juventus sending Cagliari away empty-handed.

Sassuolo has fared better recently having won three of its last five Serie A matchups. In its most recent outing, Sassuolo beat Atalanta in a close 2-1 game in which it dominated despite the score. Sassuolo got off to a fairly quick start scoring just 24' in. The second goal came at 61' and both were scored by Hamed Traorè.

Both teams will be eager to pick up points in this game making it a game viewers will be happy to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

