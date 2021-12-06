How to Watch Cagliari vsTorino In Canada

Cagliari and Torino face off in a Serie A match on Monday.

Torino, in 13th place in Serie A with 18 points, will face Cagliari, in 19th place with nine points, on Monday in a contest between two clubs in the bottom half of the Serie A table.

How to Watch Cagliari vs Torino Today:

Match Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Cagliari vs Torino in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torino is coming off a 2–2 draw against Empoli that saw the team build an early 2–0 lead, with Tommaso Pobega scoring in the 10th minute and Marko Pjaca in the 15th minute. But after Wilfried Singo received a red card in the 32nd minute, the momentum shifted, with Empoli scoring once in the first half and then again in the second half to tie.

Pobega is one of three Torino players that share the team lead in goals at three.

As for Cagliari, the club has just one win on the year, tied for the fewest of the 20 teams in Serie A.

The team has recorded a draw in three consecutive matches, most recently a 0–0 result against Verona. João Pedro leads the club in goals this season with eight.

Torino won the most recent match between these teams 1–0, which ended a two-match winning streak in the series for Cagliari. Those two wins were Cagliari's first against Torino since 2013.

Regional restrictions may apply.