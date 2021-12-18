Two struggling Serie A outfits have a late chance to improve their fortunes as the calendar year nears its end when Cagliari and Udinese face off.

Udinese make the long trip to Sardinia on Saturday in the hopes they can overcome Cagliari and end their five-week search for a Serie A win.

Their hosts may be even hungrier for the three points given they haven’t won in Italy’s top flight in two months, however, and victory in Week 18 could lift them outside the bottom three.

How to Watch Cagliari vs. Udinese Today

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Cagliari come into this clash 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety, tied with Genoa directly above them on a joint-Serie A low of just one win across their first 17 games.

The Sardi beat Udinese 1-0 away from home when these teams last met in April, but it’s been almost four years since Cagliari last won hosting this particular opponent.

Le Zebrette are unbeaten in three visits to Unipol Domus and have won two of those, making the trip in Week 18 having lost only two of their last eight games in all competitions.

That run includes a couple of close calls that could have put the club within reach of Serie A’s top half, not to mention a 1-1 draw with title contenders AC Milan that ended in heartbreaking fashion:

No team in Serie A has recorded more draws than Udinese thus far in the campaign (eight), and their six defeats until now are fewer than AS Roma and Fiorentina (both six).

Caretaker manager Gabriele Cioffi will face Cagliari for the first time as a senior coach, having served as Luca Gotti’s assistant last season when Udinese went unbeaten against this foe.

Managerial veteran Walter Mazzarri has won 10 of his 25 showdowns with Udinese as a coach, succumbing to the Friulians in only two of his last 11 meetings.

Both teams beat lower-tier opposition to advance in the Coppa Italia in midweek, but the battle to put distance between them and the relegation zone again takes precedence come Saturday.